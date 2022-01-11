Synovus Financial Corp Buys Shares of 6,550 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 910.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 797.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 553.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,030.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

TTD opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.11, a PEG ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.29. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,655,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $16,288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,780 shares of company stock worth $31,831,928 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

