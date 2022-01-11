Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT Raised to $355.00 at Bank of America

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $330.00 to $355.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $363.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $329.63 on Monday. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $217.69 and a 1-year high of $377.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $351.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 68.39, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 96,277 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $34,616,395.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,280,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Synopsys by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

