Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.33. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SYF. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,798,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,189,734,000 after purchasing an additional 554,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,547,000 after purchasing an additional 562,479 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 12.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,945,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,735 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,993,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,155,000 after buying an additional 536,192 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.