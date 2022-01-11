Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $144.62

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.62 and traded as low as $138.79. Symrise shares last traded at $138.79, with a volume of 518 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.89.

Symrise Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYIEF)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

