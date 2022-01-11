Swiss National Bank Purchases 19,800 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 350,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Chewy were worth $23,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1,395.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 16,072 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 79.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 14.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 616.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 21.2% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $49.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,495.50 and a beta of 0.35. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.45 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.90 and a 200-day moving average of $73.50.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,576 shares of company stock valued at $17,574,834. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on Chewy to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.10.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

