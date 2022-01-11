Swiss National Bank Has $25.10 Million Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $25,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMERCO by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in AMERCO by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in AMERCO by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in AMERCO by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in AMERCO during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $720.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

UHAL stock opened at $694.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $724.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $672.42. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $448.48 and a fifty-two week high of $769.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 60.75 EPS for the current year.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

