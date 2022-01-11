Swiss National Bank Has $22.50 Million Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $22,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 337.3% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9,761.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLDR. B. Riley upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.92.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $79.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 2.29. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.03.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

