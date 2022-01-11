Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Elastic were worth $20,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Elastic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 111,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.01, for a total value of $19,252,033.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $106,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,503 shares of company stock worth $33,964,126 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

ESTC stock opened at $112.01 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 52 week low of $97.89 and a 52 week high of $189.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.53.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

