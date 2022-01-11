Swiss National Bank Acquires 500 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $19,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SITE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,426,000 after buying an additional 102,879 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,680,000 after buying an additional 624,933 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,409,000 after buying an additional 14,407 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,170,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,077,000 after buying an additional 241,757 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at $103,097,000.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.35, for a total value of $4,270,992.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total value of $2,088,823.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,051 shares of company stock valued at $9,874,534 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $205.29 on Tuesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.60 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.18.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

