Swarm (SWM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,227.00

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Swarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $5,227.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swarm has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00063466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Swarm is a coin. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

