Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR) Announces GBX 1.49 Dividend

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR) announced a dividend on Monday, January 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SUPR stock opened at GBX 124.13 ($1.68) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 120.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 119.71. Supermarket Income REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 106 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 125 ($1.70).

In related news, insider Cathryn Vanderspar purchased 17,695 shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £20,349.25 ($27,622.17).

SUPR has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.70) target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 135 ($1.83) to GBX 145 ($1.97) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 134 ($1.82) to GBX 140 ($1.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Supermarket Income REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 133 ($1.81).

About Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

