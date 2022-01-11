Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR) Announces GBX 1.49 Dividend

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR) announced a dividend on Monday, January 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
SUPR stock opened at GBX 124.13 ($1.68) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 120.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 119.71. Supermarket Income REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 106 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 125 ($1.70).
In related news, insider Cathryn Vanderspar purchased 17,695 shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £20,349.25 ($27,622.17).
About Supermarket Income REIT
Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.
