SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Price Hits $1.72 on Top Exchanges

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 10th. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for $1.72 or 0.00004082 BTC on exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $7.63 million and $161,692.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00056844 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00085681 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,062.40 or 0.07253728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,143.00 or 0.99821520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00066976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003170 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,428,299 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

