SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will announce sales of $385.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $407.80 million and the lowest is $364.90 million. SunPower reported sales of $341.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.52 million. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of SunPower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in SunPower during the second quarter worth $1,150,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the second quarter worth $1,741,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 15.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SunPower by 30.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.10. SunPower has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $57.52.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

