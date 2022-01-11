SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SXC has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of SXC opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. SunCoke Energy has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $589.88 million, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.26.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the third quarter worth $85,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the second quarter worth $108,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunCoke Energy (SXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.