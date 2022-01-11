Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.17). Sumo Logic reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SUMO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other Sumo Logic news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 2,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $34,150.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $77,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,778 shares of company stock worth $2,063,081. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 279.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,681,000 after buying an additional 4,839,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 22.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,572,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,820,000 after buying an additional 1,012,961 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Sumo Logic by 900.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,440 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Sumo Logic by 10.7% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,849,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,942,000 after purchasing an additional 275,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sumo Logic by 81.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,459,000 after purchasing an additional 681,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,354. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 3.15.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

