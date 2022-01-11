Summit Global Investments Takes Position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of MannKind by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNKD opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57. MannKind Co. has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MNKD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

