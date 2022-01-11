Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Down 20.4% in December

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the November 30th total of 208,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Kenan Lucas bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 18.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $62.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.76. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $3.86.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 30.22%.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. It solutions includes health information management (HIM), Coding and CDI; evaluator coding analysis platform; financial management; and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.