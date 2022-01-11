Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat genetic diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of STK-001 which is to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.54. 11,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,933. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $71.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $89,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $139,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $363,926. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 35.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 14.2% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stoke Therapeutics (STOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.