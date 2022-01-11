Stevia (OTCMKTS:STEV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Stevia shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 117,685 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

Stevia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STEV)

Stevia Corp. is a farm management company, which manages propagation, nursery and plantation. It also provides services to contract growers and other industry growers. It implements agribusiness solutions to maximize the production of stevia leaf. The company’s business processes includes plant breeding and farming; extraction and purification; and product formulation and marketing.

