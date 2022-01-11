Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 760,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,466,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 70,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 33,959 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 709,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,217,000. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.37. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on EPD shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.