Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,000 Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 34,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 11,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWMX opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $719.63 million and a P/E ratio of 8.70. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $13.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $12.97. The firm had revenue of $117.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.08 million. Betterware de Mexico had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 103.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.4153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio is 73.45%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWMX. Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Betterware de Mexico Profile

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

