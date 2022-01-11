Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 243.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $235.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.16.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.