Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Acquires New Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,298,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,841,000 after purchasing an additional 88,917 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,584,000 after purchasing an additional 88,796 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 611,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 581,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,057,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 461,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ICF opened at $71.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.67. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

