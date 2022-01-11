State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,007 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 351,501 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,007 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lyft were worth $18,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 1.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,343 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 26.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after buying an additional 42,823 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,464 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 1,054.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 12,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 3.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 120,940 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LYFT shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.03.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.07. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.92.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.44) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $362,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,793 shares of company stock worth $1,666,275. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

