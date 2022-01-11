State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,917 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $15,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RHI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $110.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.54 and a 200-day moving average of $104.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.90 and a 12 month high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

