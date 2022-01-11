State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,606 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,886 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $16,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 365,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,605,000 after acquiring an additional 181,120 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

SBNY stock opened at $353.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.54. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $142.32 and a twelve month high of $370.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.38.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

