State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,424 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of F5 Networks worth $16,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,396 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 119.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 151.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,704 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFIV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $237.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.34 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.55.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $1,053,977.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $294,666.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,308,684 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

