State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $15.24 Million Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 514,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,329 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Equitable worth $15,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQH. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter worth $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter worth $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Equitable by 146.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.55.

Equitable stock opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.66. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $36.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $509,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $323,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,038 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.