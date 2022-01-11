State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Repligen worth $18,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 531.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 51.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 68.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total value of $729,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,400 shares of company stock worth $6,296,277. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.88.

Shares of RGEN opened at $210.53 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $162.29 and a 12 month high of $327.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

