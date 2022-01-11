State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,652 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of J. M. Smucker worth $17,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $143.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.66 and a 200 day moving average of $128.01. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $144.89.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.