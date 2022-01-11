STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $146,071.00

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded up 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One STARSHIP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001643 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, STARSHIP has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. STARSHIP has a market cap of $12.96 million and approximately $146,071.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00059199 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00081609 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.18 or 0.07501866 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,871.41 or 1.00349980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00067806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003111 BTC.

STARSHIP Coin Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

STARSHIP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STARSHIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STARSHIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

