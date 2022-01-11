Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Amundi purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth approximately $752,849,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,671 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 94.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,865,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,520,000 after acquiring an additional 904,661 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 541.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 446,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after acquiring an additional 377,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 154.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after acquiring an additional 318,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $188.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.77 and a 52-week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.14%.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.08.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

