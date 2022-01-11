Stakinglab (LABX) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Stakinglab has a market cap of $344.49 and $5.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stakinglab has traded 81.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00033462 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000210 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000688 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000053 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.