STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Bought by Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial accounts for 1.9% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 434.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STAG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,214. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.94. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 115.08%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

