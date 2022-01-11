Stafi Price Tops $1.01 on Major Exchanges (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Stafi has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. Stafi has a total market cap of $11.32 million and $2.52 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stafi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002352 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00209002 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00041805 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $204.68 or 0.00477323 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00076190 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011218 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Stafi Coin Profile

Stafi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

