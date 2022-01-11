STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF) Trading Down 4%

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF) dropped 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $102.24 and last traded at $110.42. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.42 and its 200 day moving average is $110.42.

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STDAF)

STADA Arzneimittel AG engages in the provision of healthcare and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Branded Products segments. The Generics segment produces and distributes generic drugs. The Branded Products segment sells branded healthcare products and medicines. Its brands include Zoflora, Grippostad, Nizoral, and Shampoo & Ladival.

