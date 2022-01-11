STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Gap Up to $79.07

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $79.07, but opened at $81.70. STAAR Surgical shares last traded at $78.47, with a volume of 71 shares.

Several research firms have commented on STAA. TheStreet lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.87. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.90 and a beta of 0.92.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $3,997,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,518,470 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 432.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,504,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 36,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,660,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.