Sprott (NYSE:SII) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprott (NYSE:SII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprott Inc. is an alternative asset manager as well as precious metal investor. It provide investors with specialized investment strategies which include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage, through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia. Sprott Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SII. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

SII opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.20. Sprott has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $41.29 million for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 20.22%. Analysts forecast that Sprott will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sprott by 52.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott by 34.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. 24.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

