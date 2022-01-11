Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.52-3.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.53. Spirit Realty Capital also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.84-0.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of SRC opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.62. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $36.89 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 102.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 788,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.31% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $74,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

