Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $76.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPR. started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $46.53 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.93.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.58%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 373,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.