SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Gunma Bank Ltd.

Gunma Bank Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 4.0% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $7,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 35.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $359.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,605,238. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $298.59 and a 1 year high of $369.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $358.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.66.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.