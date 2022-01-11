Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

NYSE SWX opened at $67.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.23. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $73.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

