South Dakota Investment Council Sells 5,200 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 24.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $334.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.48 and a 12 month high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.50.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

