South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $6,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,354,260,000 after purchasing an additional 654,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Bio-Techne by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,374,000 after purchasing an additional 319,530 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 726.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 361,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,979,000 after purchasing an additional 318,145 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Bio-Techne by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,845,000 after purchasing an additional 164,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 344,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,102,000 after purchasing an additional 133,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.00.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $427.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $485.30. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 98.79, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $311.03 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $14,288,528 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

