South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Stock Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 31,700 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URBN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.72. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

