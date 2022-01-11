South Dakota Investment Council Raises Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.05% of Boston Properties worth $9,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,703,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,101,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP opened at $125.11 on Tuesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $88.45 and a one year high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 192.16%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

