South Dakota Investment Council Has $5.31 Million Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,253 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 728.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.85.

NYSE:FL opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.40. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.48.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

