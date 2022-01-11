South Dakota Investment Council Buys 39,100 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 31.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TimkenSteel during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

TMST stock opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. TimkenSteel Co. has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $18.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $743.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.99.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $343.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.20 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other TimkenSteel news, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $109,035.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ken V. Garcia acquired 15,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $238,481.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

