Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE) rose 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.77 and last traded at C$1.69. Approximately 49,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 27,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 937.19, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Source Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:SHLE)

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

