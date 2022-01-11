SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Trading Up 1.5%

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF)’s share price was up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 1,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 6,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33.

About SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF)

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for SOHO China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOHO China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.